Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Raises Dividend to GBX 52.45 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,426 ($44.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,468 ($45.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,306.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,139.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -49.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,334.78 ($43.57).

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Dividend History for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

