Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

