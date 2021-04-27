Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €135.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €111.00 ($130.59).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1-year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -160.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of €109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

