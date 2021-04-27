Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

LRLCY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

