Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.52 ($62.96).

DPW stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Tuesday, hitting €48.34 ($56.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,751,251 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.28. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

