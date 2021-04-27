Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €20.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.60 ($24.24).

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DTE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.04 ($18.88). 5,895,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.15.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

