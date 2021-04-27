Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.26 ($53.25). 866,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.38 and a 200-day moving average of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit