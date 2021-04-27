Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.26 ($53.25). 866,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.38 and a 200-day moving average of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

