Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

