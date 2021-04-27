Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

