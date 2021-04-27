Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce sales of $73.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.81 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 85,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,809. The stock has a market cap of $545.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Digi International has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

