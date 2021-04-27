Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.40-6.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLR stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

