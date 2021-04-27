Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $797,255.75 and $200.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,803.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.75 or 0.04813120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.99 or 0.00470749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $877.01 or 0.01600286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.27 or 0.00717600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00511519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00426874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,288,583 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

