DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

