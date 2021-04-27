Diligent Investors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

MA stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.46. 45,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The stock has a market cap of $386.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.