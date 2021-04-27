Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 411,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 90,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.