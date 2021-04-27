Diligent Investors LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 872,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $342.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

