Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.