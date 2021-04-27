Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

DCOM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 84,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.