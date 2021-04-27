Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Vera Bradley worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 29.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $956,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,320,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

