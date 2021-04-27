Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.68% of Invacare worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $298.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

