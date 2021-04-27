Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.87 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of STAAR Surgical worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,537 shares of company stock valued at $79,042,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.09 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

