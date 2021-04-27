Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

