Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $582.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

