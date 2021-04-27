Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of VOXX International worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.24 million, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.