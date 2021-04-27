Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DFS stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $107.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

