Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

