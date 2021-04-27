Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Donegal Group stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $486.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

