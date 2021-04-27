Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $486.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

