Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Dorman Products stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. 260,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,088. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.