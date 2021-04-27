Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.76. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

