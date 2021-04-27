Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

