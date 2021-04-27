DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. 6,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,668. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

