Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 827,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,146. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit