Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 50,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 827,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,146. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

