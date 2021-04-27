Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
