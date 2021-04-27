Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DIG opened at GBX 310.98 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 231.63 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.44.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

