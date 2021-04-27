Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 233.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

