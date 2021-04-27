Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
