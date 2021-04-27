e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $632,597.40 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40.

ELF opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

