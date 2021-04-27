e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.