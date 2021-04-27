Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $7,308,005.94 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50.

EAR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 715,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

