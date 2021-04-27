Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.85. 10,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,983. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $144.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

