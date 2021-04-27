Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,537 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 285,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

