Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $24.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 936,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

