Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $103.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

