Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

