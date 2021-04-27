Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

