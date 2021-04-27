Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 101,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,440. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit