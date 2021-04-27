Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 101,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,440. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

