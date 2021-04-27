Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $180.92 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $117.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $180.92 or 0.00328864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005733 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,603,728 coins and its circulating supply is 17,364,225 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

