Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

