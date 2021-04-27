Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.