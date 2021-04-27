Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $73.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

